Werenski scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Werenski helped out on Kirill Marchenko's third-period tally to get the Blue Jackets on the board. At 1:01 of overtime, Werenski scored the game-winning tally, his fourth game-winner of the campaign. He has two goals and four helpers during a five-game point streak, and the star defenseman is up to 17 tallies, 40 helpers, 197 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 52 appearances. He's already matched his career-best 57-point total from 2023-24, and it looks like the sky's the limit for Werenski this season.