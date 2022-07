Toropchenko had shoulder surgery and will be out until at least December, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old winger tallied two goals in 28 games as a rookie last season before chipping in two assists in 12 postseason appearances. Toropchenko should be expected to land on injured reserve once the season begins as he's going to miss roughly the first two months of the 2022-23 campaign. He should return to a bottom-six role once healthy.