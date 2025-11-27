Fowler scored a goal, dished an assist and recorded a block in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Fowler netted his first goal of the season just over two minutes into regulation before assisting Robert Thomas' power-play tally later in the opening period. With the multi-point night, Fowler has 11 points, 35 shots on goal and 26 blocks through 24 games this season. The 16-year NHL veteran has hovered around 22 minutes per game this season despite skating on St. Louis' third defensive pairing. He has six points in his last nine games and has dished out over half of his helpers this season with a man advantage. Fowler has maintained solid consistency deep into his career, giving him decent fantasy value in deep leagues.