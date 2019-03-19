Blues' David Perron: Dropped from top line
Perron is set to be bumped from the top line versus Edmonton on Tuesday following the return of Vladimir Tarasenko.
In his two games back from injury, Perron picked up a goal and an assist, but will concede a spot on the first line to Vladimir Tarasenko, who is himself returning following an extended absence. It has been a tough season for the 30-year-old Perron, as he has been limited to just 47 games due to injury. When in the lineup, the winger has tallied 18 goals and 19 assists, putting him just three points shy of an eighth 40-point campaign.
