Perron remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and won't be an option against Colorado for Game 3 on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

At this point, Perron should probably be considered out indefinitely and could miss the entirety of the first-round series. Even if he is cleared to rejoin the team, the veteran winger could struggle to get his conditioning back to the level it needs to be in order to suit up right away. Jordan Kyrou figures to stay in a first-line role with Perron unavailable.