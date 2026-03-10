Hofer will tend the home twine versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hofer is currently playing at an extremely high level -- he's 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .962 save percentage over his last four starts. The Blues will also get a boost on the blue line Tuesday, as Colton Parayko (back) will return to the lineup. As for the Islanders, they are coming off a 2-1 overtime win in San Jose on Saturday after dropping the first two games of their road trip in Anaheim and Los Angeles.