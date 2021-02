Scandella (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Scandella will miss a second straight game. Carl Gunnarsson will stay in the lineup as a result, and Jake Walman was promoted from the taxi squad to add depth. Walman likely won't draw into the lineup, but if he does, he'll bump Niko Mikkola out of the fold.