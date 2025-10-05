Sundqvist (lower body) had to be helped off the ice at Sunday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

According to Korac, there was no update on Sundqvist's status following the session. The 31-year-old forward still needs further evaluation, and his status for Thursday's regular-season opener against Minnesota is questionable at best. If he is unavailable to play, Sundqvist could be replaced in the lineup by Alexandre Texier or Nathan Walker.