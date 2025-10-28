Thomas (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas will be out for a second straight game, but he is still considered day-to-day. His ongoing absence will be enough for Alexandre Texier to stay in the lineup, while Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist figure to get a few more minutes up the middle. The Blues' next contest is at home versus the Canucks on Thursday.