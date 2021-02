O'Reilly scored two goals on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

O'Reilly factored into all three of the Blues' goals, but it wasn't quite enough for the win. The big game got him up to five goals and seven helpers in 13 outings this season. O'Reilly has added 35 shots and a plus-6 rating in a top-line role.