Bobby Farnham: Headed overseas
Farnham secured a one-year contract with the Belfast Giants (EIHL) on Saturday.
Farnham hasn't played in an NHL contest since the 2016-17 campaign when he logged three games for the Habs. After two years in the minors with AHL Springfield, the Boston University product will get his first taste of European hockey. This move all but closes the door on the winger's time in the NHL and figures to see him eventually retire with eight goals and two helpers in 67 games for the Penguins, Devils and Canadiens.
