Brunet picked up a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Mammoth.

Brunet broke camp with the Bruins and has now played in the last two contests. He's logged seven blocked shots, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating in addition to his assist, which was the first point of his NHL career. The 23-year-old defenseman's time on the top power-play unit could be short, as Charlie McAvoy figures to resume that role Tuesday after the conclusion of his suspension. The Bruins could carry eight blueliners moving forward, but that could lead to part-time roles for all of Brunet, Mason Lohrei and Jonathan Aspirot.