Lindholm (kneecap) said he is fully healed and ready to go for the start of training camp, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports Friday.

Lindholm missed a large portion of last season due to a fractured kneecap sustained in November. He is now ready to go, and he'll look to bolster the Bruins' defense, which suffered greatly without him for much of 2025-26. The 31-year-old put up seven points and 17 blocked shots in 17 appearances in 2024-25. In addition to the upcoming NHL campaign, Lindholm is also hoping to make Sweden's Olympic roster.

