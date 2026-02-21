Bruins' James Hagens: Hat trick for BC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagens scored three goals in Boston College's 5-2 win over UConn on Friday.
Hagens reached the 20-goal mark for the season with this effort. He's added 17 helpers and a plus-11 rating over 27 outings, tying his 37-point output from 37 games as a freshman in 2024-25. The Bruins prospect is rolling at the right time and will look to take his momentum into the Hockey East conference tournament soon.
