Beecher (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Toronto on Saturday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Beecher will miss at least one game after being hurt in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has one goal, six shots on net, four blocked shots and seven hits in six appearances this season. With Beecher and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) unavailable, Jeffrey Viel and Alex Steeves will face Toronto on Saturday.