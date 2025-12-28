Blumel (lower body) has been activated from long-term injured reserve and sent to AHL Providence, the team announced Sunday.

Blumel was injured in a game on Nov. 26, and he has been out and on long-term injured reserve since then. The 25-year-old has played four games in the NHL this season, posting a minus-3 rating, two hits and two blocked shots in those contests. Healthy again now, he'll re-join AHL Providence where he has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 13 games.