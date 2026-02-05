This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bruins' Matthew Poitras: Sent down Wednesday
Poitras was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.
Wednesday's game versus the Panthers was the last one before the Olympics for the Bruins. Poitras will continue to play in the AHL while the NHL team is on a multi-week break. He has one goal over three NHL outings this season.