Eyssimont scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont ended a four-game point drought with his go-ahead goal early in the second period. The 29-year-old is getting a look on the second power-play unit, and if that usage sticks, it could help his offense in the long run. Eyssimont has done fine so far with four goals, eight points, 36 shots on net, 10 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances this season, which is already halfway to his 16-point total over 77 regular-season contests in 2024-25, split between the Lightning and the Kraken.