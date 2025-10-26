Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Tallies in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eyssimont scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Eyssimont has a goal and an assist over the last two games. He's emerged as a helpful bottom-six forward for the Bruins, and he's even getting some power-play time now after starting the year without a role in that situation. The 29-year-old has two goals, three assists, 19 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a minus-5 rating through 10 appearances. He's never had more than 25 points in a season, so don't expect Eyssimont to continue chipping in a point every other game.
