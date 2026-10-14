Borgen scored an empty-net goal, doled out five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Borgen has been a stabilizing defensive presence in the Bruins' top four to start the campaign. He's chipped in a goal, two assists, three shots on net, 21 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-10 rating over seven appearances. With Charlie McAvoy making his season debut Tuesday, Borgen is likely set to see fewer minutes moving forward, but his strong start to the year should keep him in the lineup. He'll have some appeal in banger leagues, but he's never had more than 25 points over a full season, so there's not much offense to be found here.