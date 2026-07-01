Bruins' Will Borgen: Shipped to Boston

Borgen was dealt to the Bruins from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Borgen will add some toughness in a bottom-four role on the Bruins' blue line. He contributed five goals, 10 assists, 69 shots on net, 41 PIM, 111 hits and 99 blocked shots over 75 contests in his lone full campaign with the Rangers in 2025-26. The 29-year-old defenseman doesn't carry much fantasy appeal outside of banger leagues, as he's missed the 20-point mark in each of the last two years.