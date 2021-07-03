Gallagher produced an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Gallagher found Corey Perry for the Canadiens' third goal late in the third period. The 29-year-old Gallagher has six points in 20 playoff contests, but just two assists in his last nine outings. He's added 51 shots on net, 43 hits and four PIM during the postseason while logging mainly top-six minutes.