Canucks' Brendan Gallagher: Traded for future consideration

Gallagher was traded to Vancouver from Montreal on Monday, with the Habs retaining 50 percent of his salary, in exchange for future considerations, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher's departure is a pure salary dump for the Canadiens, who will be on the hook for just $3.25 million of his cap hit this year. With the rebuilding Canucks, the 34-year-old winger could see some more opportunities and will have a chance to get back over the 30-point threshold after missing that mark in 2025-26.