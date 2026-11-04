Demidov (foot) skated Tuesday and could resume training with the team next week, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Demidov has been on injured reserve since Oct. 6, and he initially received a return timetable of 2-4 weeks. He's now at the end of that estimate, and while it's encouraging to see him skating on his own, he's still in a walking boot, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet. Demidov appears likely to miss at least a few more games, but another step in his recovery will occur once he's officially cleared to practice with his teammates.