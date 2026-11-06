Dach scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth.

After an illness sidelined him for the prior two games, the 25-year-old forward slotted back into the lineup Thursday and quickly proved he was fully healthy, helping to set up Arber Xhekaj for his first goal of the season late in the first period. Dach then bagged his own first tally of 2026-27 when he jammed home a rebound early in the third. It was his first power-play goal in nearly two years, with his last one coming Jan. 23, 2025 against the Red Wings. Through 14 games this season, Dach's contributed five points with 19 hits, 10 shots on net and a plus-0 rating.