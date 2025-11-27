Bolduc scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

One of the helpers also came with a man advantage. Bolduc has picked up four points over four games since he was shuffled onto the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Bolduc started the year hot, but this was arguably his best game of the season, and he's now at five goals, five assists, 32 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating through 22 appearances. As long as he keeps playing well, Bolduc should be able to keep Juraj Slafkovsky down on the second line.