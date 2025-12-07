Raty scored twice, dished an assist, added two PIM, doled out four hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Raty's best game in his career came at a good time, as the Canucks were missing top center Elias Pettersson (upper body). With five points over three games in December, this is already Raty's best month of the season. The 23-year-old is up to three goals, eight helpers, 21 shots on net, 61 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 26 outings overall. Even when the Canucks get some forwards back from injuries, Raty's done enough to compete for a bottom-six role for the rest of the campaign.