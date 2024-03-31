Silovs stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

Silovs held Anaheim scoreless through the first two periods before allowing a pair of goals 1:11 apart early in the third, allowing the Ducks to tie the game. However, Dakota Joshua would score the game-winner late in the frame, giving the 23-year-old Silovs the win in his first start this season. Silovs was solid in 33 appearances with AHL Abbotsford this year, going 15-11-6 with a .907 save percentage and 2.74 GAA. He should continue to serve as Casey DeSmith's backup in Vancouver until Thatcher Demko (knee) is able to return.