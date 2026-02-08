Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Three more points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cootes scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 5-2 win over Brandon on Saturday.
Cootes is finding a rhythm now -- he's scored in four straight games and has a total of 16 points over his last nine contests. The Canucks prospect is up to 18 goals, 45 points and a plus-16 rating through 32 WHL appearances between Prince Albert and Seattle this season.
