Cootes scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 5-2 win over Brandon on Saturday.

Cootes is finding a rhythm now -- he's scored in four straight games and has a total of 16 points over his last nine contests. The Canucks prospect is up to 18 goals, 45 points and a plus-16 rating through 32 WHL appearances between Prince Albert and Seattle this season.

