Cootes scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Prince Albert's 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Cootes' whirlwind year continues, as he's now in his fourth different team environment. He's up to 25 points over 17 outings in the WHL between Prince Albert and Seattle after a Tuesday trade sent him to a top team in the league. That was just after his time with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, where he had two goals over seven games. The Canucks prospect should benefit from playing for the Raiders the rest of the year, and it's possible he'll compete for NHL minutes to start 2026-27.