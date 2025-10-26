Pettersson scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Pettersson's first multi-point effort of the season. The 26-year-old is heating up with five points over his last four contests, but it would be a positive to see him sustain this level of production over a longer stretch. Overall, he's at two goals, five assists, 15 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating across nine appearances.