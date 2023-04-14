Pettersson scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pettersson tallied at 3:53 of the first period to open the scoring. With six points in seven games in April, he slowed down just slightly at the end of the season. The 24-year-old center was excellent with 39 tallies and 63 assists, both career highs, while adding 257 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 74 hits and a plus-16 rating through 80 contests in a breakout campaign.