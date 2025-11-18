Kane picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-5 loss to Florida.

The veteran winger helped set up tallies by Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek as the Canucks tried to rally from a 5-2 deficit, but they couldn't do any better than tying it up before the Panthers roared back in the third period. It was Kane's first multi-point performance since Nov. 3, and on the season he's collected three goals and 11 points in 21 games while adding 61 shots on net, 40 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating.