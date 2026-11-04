Lankinen gave up five goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Lankinen had gone four games without a start, but even that extended break didn't get him on track. The 31-year-old has allowed four-plus goals in each of his last four games. For the season, he has a 6.03 GAA and an .804 save percentage across nine appearances. Leevi Merilainen hasn't been great, but no goalie has been worse than Lankinen in the NHL this season. The Canucks head on the road for the next two games, visiting the Jets on Thursday and the Oilers on Saturday. Lankinen is best avoided in all fantasy formats.