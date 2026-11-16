Merilainen stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Merilainen ended his six-game skid and delivered a stunning upset over the Golden Knights. He had to work for it -- 37 shots is the highest total he's faced in any of his last nine outings. He's up to 3-9-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 16 outings (14 starts) this season. Merilainen will have extra competition for games for a while, as Nikita Tolopilo was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday to push the current NHL duo of Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen. Merilainen likely won't be asked to start Monday in Utah, but it's unclear if Tolopilo will make his NHL season debut in that contest. The Canucks have another back-to-back over the weekend, so all three goalies could see some work across the next four games.