Ohgren scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Ohgren has scored in consecutive games and has three tallies over his last six outings. The 22-year-old winger is up to four goals, three assists, 18 shots on net, 13 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating. While he's gaining some momentum on offense from the third line in recent contests, Ohgren will be tough to trust in fantasy as long as he remains without a power-play role.