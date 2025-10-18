Sasson scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) returned to action Friday, but Sasson stayed in the lineup over Aatu Raty. That may not always be the case, but Sasson has two goals on four shots over his two NHL outings this season, so he's made a good early impression. The 25-year-old should be able to play more often than not if he can contribute semi-regularly on offense.