Sasson scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Sasson ended a 10-game point drought with the first-period tally. The Canucks would likely have turned to someone else to center the fourth line if they were healthier, but that won't be an option until one or both of Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are able to return to action. Sasson has four goals, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating over 16 appearances so far in 2025-26.