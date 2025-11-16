Blueger (lower body) is skating again but is still week-to-week, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Sunday.

Blueger has been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 battling a lower-body injury, missing 13 games. The 31-year-old has appeared in just two games this season, scoring a goal in one of them. The Canucks recently signed David Kampf to reinforce the team's center depth, so it will be interesting to see where Blueger will slot in when he returns.