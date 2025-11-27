Capitals' Connor McMichael: Nets game-winner Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
McMichael's unassisted tally at 5:25 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He has two goals and six assists over his last seven contests, a stretch that has helped to get his season back on track after a slow start. The 24-year-old forward is up to three goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances.
