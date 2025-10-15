Capitals' Connor McMichael: Seeing-eye pass sets up line mate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael picked up an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay.
His assist was a thing of beauty. He nabbed a dump in, and as he was about to carry it behind and around the net, McMichael passed back to Aliaksei Protas who wired a one timer into the open left side of net. He's off to a slow start this season and has one assist in four contests after delivering 57 and 177 shots in 82 games last year. He'll be fine.
