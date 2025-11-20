McMichael picked up three assists with two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

The 24-year-old center actually won the battle of the Connor Mc's. as Connor McDavid managed only two assists for the visitors. McMichael has a modest three-game point streak going in which he's produced a goal and six points, but overall he's having trouble making the pace from his breakout 2024-25 campaign. Through 20 games in 2025-26, McMichael has two goals and 10 points.