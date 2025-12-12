McMichael scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring early in the second period before having a hand in a Nic Dowd tally midway through the third. McMichael had a rough start to the season offensively, but over the last 14 games he's gotten rolling with four goals and 13 points as he looks to show his 2024-25 breakout wasn't a fluke.