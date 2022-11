Carlson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Carlson got a piece of a Nic Dowd shot at the net front, tallying the Capitals' fourth goal. Five of Carlson's seven tallies this year have come in the last seven contests. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 66 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-7 rating through 18 outings. He's picked up five power-play points and continues to log big minutes in all situations.