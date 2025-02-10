Carlson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.
Carlson picked up an assist for the sixth straight game when he helped out on Tom Wilson's game-tying tally late in the third period. The 35-year-old Carlson is up to 35 points over 55 outings, putting him right in line to match his 52-point output from the 2023-24 regular season. He's added 117 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating in 2024-25. Carlson wasn't selected to Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he'll get some valuable rest over the next two weeks to refresh himself for the stretch run.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Five-game, five-assist streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Garners helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Helps out on power play•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Registers assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes bar-down for goal•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Lends helper in Nashville•