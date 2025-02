Carlson tallied an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Carlson's contribution on Aliaksei Protas' second-period goal extended his assist streak to seven games. The 35-year-old blueliner has managed four goals and 36 points in 56 games and remains one of the more solid fantasy rearguards in the game.