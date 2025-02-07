Carlson tallied an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.
He has assists (five) in five consecutive games, which matches his best season streak this season. Carlson continues to pace toward yet another 50-plus point season while blocking a lot of shots. His 3.6 shooting percentage is low this season -- his career average is 6.3. Carlson may see an uptick in goal scoring as Jakob Chychrun's pace slows -- his 12.0 shooting percentage is well above his 7.3 percent career average, and the younger defender has recently gone through his longest goal drought (seven games) of the season.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Garners helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Helps out on power play•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Registers assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes bar-down for goal•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Lends helper in Nashville•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two helpers against Buffalo•