Capitals' John Carlson: Game-time decision Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (upper body) missed morning skate and will be a game-time decision Saturday versus New Jersey, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Carlson is on a five-game scoring streak with two goals and five assists. He has four tallies and 14 points in 17 games this season. If Carlson is unable to play, look for Trevor van Riemsdyk to enter the lineup.
