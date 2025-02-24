Now Playing

Carlson recorded two assists and two blocked shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Carlson has recorded at least one assist in eight straight games dating back to Jan. 28. The 35-year-old defender has managed four goals, 38 points and a plus-23 rating in 57 games and continues to be one of the more dependable rearguards in the game so keep him rolling.

