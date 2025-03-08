Carlson registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

After a stretch of 10 assists over nine games from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, Carlson was held off the scoresheet in four straight contests. He snapped that slump when he assisted on an Aliaksei Protas tally at 5:17 of the third period. Carlson reached the 40-point mark on the play (four goals, 36 helpers), a level he's reached in eight of his 16 NHL campaigns. He's added 132 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-19 rating over 63 appearances. A consistent end to the campaign could see him get to the 50-point mark for the sixth time in eight years.